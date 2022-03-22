Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $303.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.03 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

