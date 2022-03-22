Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $262,930.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.31 or 0.07050167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,461.22 or 1.00042515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.