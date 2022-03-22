Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $141.94 and a one year high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.09.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

