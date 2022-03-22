Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 22,414 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.