Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 3,752 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 69.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Clorox stock opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.