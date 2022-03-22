Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 6,804 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $193.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.91 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

