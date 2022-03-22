Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 7,840 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,741,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.