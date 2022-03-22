Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

