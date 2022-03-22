Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

