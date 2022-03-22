Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $153.94 and a 52-week high of $216.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.20.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

