Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,186 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,450,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.20 and its 200 day moving average is $262.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $228.45 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.