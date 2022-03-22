Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 544 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $3,565,362. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.