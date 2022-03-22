Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 6,514 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,667,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.20 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

