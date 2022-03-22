Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 9,630 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,947 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $251.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.