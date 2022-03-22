Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,340,000 after acquiring an additional 267,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,470. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.