Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock worth $8,330,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.31.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $220.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

