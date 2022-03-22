Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

