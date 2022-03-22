Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

NYSE TRV opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

