Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $432.47 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.62 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

