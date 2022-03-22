Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 275.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $212.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.56. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

