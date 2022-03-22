Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $103.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

