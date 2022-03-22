Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.