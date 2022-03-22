Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after acquiring an additional 396,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

HAL opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

