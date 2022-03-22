Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average of $218.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

