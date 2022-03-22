Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.