Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.