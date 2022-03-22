Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $310.65 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average of $359.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

