Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,525 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $326.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.32 and a 200-day moving average of $364.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $286.14 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.