Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $138.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

