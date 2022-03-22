Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,501,000 after buying an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.