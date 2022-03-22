Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 213 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $655.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $637.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

