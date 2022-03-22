Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

