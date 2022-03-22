Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

