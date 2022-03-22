Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,485,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LCID opened at 25.39 on Tuesday. Lucid Group Inc has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 32.85. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.
About Lucid Group (Get Rating)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
