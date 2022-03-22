Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,918,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 246,762 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.45.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

