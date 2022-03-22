Wedbush Downgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Underperform

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $201.32. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,656,158. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

