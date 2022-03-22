Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS: ISNPY) recently:

3/22/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

3/22/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41).

3/14/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

2/15/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07).

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.75 ($3.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46).

1/21/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 264,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.