Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Leidos (LDOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently:

3/18/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Leidos had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2022 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00.

2/16/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $97.00.

1/24/2022 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Leidos stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.79. 21,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,924. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Leidos Holdings Inc alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.