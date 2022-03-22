Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Admiral Group (ADM)

Admiral Group (LON: ADM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.84) to GBX 2,630 ($34.62). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Admiral Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,061 ($40.30) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,950 ($38.84) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Admiral Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,061 ($40.30) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Admiral Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,462 ($45.58) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Admiral Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,462 ($45.58) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,059 ($40.27) to GBX 3,061 ($40.30). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Admiral Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,462 ($45.58) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of ADM traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,587 ($34.06). The company had a trading volume of 282,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,328. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,921.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,078.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73. Admiral Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Admiral Group plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 118 ($1.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.29) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($208,065.81). Also, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.89) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,953.08).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.