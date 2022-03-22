Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) recently:
- 3/15/2022 – Duckhorn Portfolio had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Duckhorn Portfolio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “
- 3/14/2022 – Duckhorn Portfolio is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Duckhorn Portfolio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Duckhorn Portfolio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “
Shares of NAPA stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. Research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
