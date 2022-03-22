Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

3/17/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$51.00.

3/17/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00.

3/17/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$55.00.

3/14/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

Shares of ANCTF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 6,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0863 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

