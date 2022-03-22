Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hormel Foods (HRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) recently:

3/15/2022 – Hormel Foods was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Hormel Foods was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Hormel Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00.

HRL opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

