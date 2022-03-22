Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hormel Foods (HRL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) recently:
- 3/15/2022 – Hormel Foods was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Hormel Foods was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Hormel Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Hormel Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00.
HRL opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
