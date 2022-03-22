Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/11/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/1/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on the stock.

Shares of MKS stock traded down GBX 3.28 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 159.47 ($2.10). 3,281,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,429. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.47. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.46).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

