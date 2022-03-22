Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently:

3/18/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,320 ($17.38) to GBX 1,270 ($16.72).

3/14/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/2/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

3/1/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($13.76) to GBX 1,185 ($15.60).

2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,155 ($15.21) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80).

2/25/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.38).

2/4/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

1/29/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

1/27/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

