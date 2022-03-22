Wejo Group (WEJO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEJO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

