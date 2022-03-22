Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 409.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273,659 shares during the period. Welbilt makes up approximately 5.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Welbilt worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 273.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

WBT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.19. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

