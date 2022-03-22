Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $63.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.