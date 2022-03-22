Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

