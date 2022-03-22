Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

