Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.95

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.95 and last traded at C$32.76, with a volume of 42205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.94.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.